The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 19/02/2026

A packed show today as we dive into the papers and look at the stories affecting the North West.

The Papers We take a look at the local and national headlines, from the latest political moves to the stories hitting the front pages across Donegal.

Diabetes Care in Donegal Paul Gillespie, Chair of the Donegal Branch of Diabetes Ireland, joins Greg to discuss the positive advances in care at Letterkenny University Hospital. While the progress is welcome, Paul highlights the urgent work still required to meet patient needs.

SNA Review: The Fight Continues Local parent Fiona speaks out on the recent pause on SNA cuts. She tells Greg why this is not a victory for parents and previews a protest taking place in Buncrana next week to demand better for our children.

From Derry to Netflix We catch up with Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee! She tells us all about her brand-new Netflix project and the transition to a brand-new story.

Live Music & Business