The Score – 19/02/26

This week on The Score…

Anthony Gorman joins us to look ahead to Friday night’s League Of Ireland games for Finn Harps and Derry City, Chris Ashmore will bring us the latest from Harps press conference ahead of the first home game of the season and we’ll hear from Finn Harps’ ladies manager Dessie McGlinchey as he prepares his team to make history this weekend…

Plus, in GAA, we’ll get the thoughts of The Sideline Eye’s Sean Casey ahead of Donegal’s clash with Armagh in the National Football League Division 1…

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, February 20th

19 February 2026
News, Audio, Top Stories

Planning permission granted for new hotel in Rathmullan

19 February 2026
News, Top Stories

26 housing commencements in Donegal last month

19 February 2026
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 284: Lee Hunter and using AI in the shellfish sector – plus Enterprise Week

19 February 2026
