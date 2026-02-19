The Score – 19/02/26

This week on The Score…

Anthony Gorman joins us to look ahead to Friday night’s League Of Ireland games for Finn Harps and Derry City, Chris Ashmore will bring us the latest from Harps press conference ahead of the first home game of the season and we’ll hear from Finn Harps’ ladies manager Dessie McGlinchey as he prepares his team to make history this weekend…

Plus, in GAA, we’ll get the thoughts of The Sideline Eye’s Sean Casey ahead of Donegal’s clash with Armagh in the National Football League Division 1…