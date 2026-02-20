Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Convoy man Luke Witherow in Irish hockey squad for World Cup Qualifiers in Chile

Convoy man Luke Witherow (above centre) has been selected in the 20-strong Irish men’s jockey squad which will travel to Santiago, in Chile to play in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers from March 1 – 8.  

Witherow, who began his playing days with Raphoe, now plays with Banbridge.

He was on the Irish team that won the Euro Hockey Championship II title in Dublin in 2023, and last year scored twice for Banbridge as they won the Anderson Cup Final. He has also played for Banbridge in the Euro Hockey League.

The crucial tournament provides Ireland the opportunity to secure their place at the 2026 Hockey World Cup, which would end the eight-year wait for the Men’s Team to compete in hockey’s top international competition.

Ireland will play Canada in their opening game, and will also be up against South Korea and Poland.

 

