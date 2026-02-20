Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Podcast – Episode 7: A Story of Loss, Resilience, and the Search for Answers

In this episode, Greg Hughes speaks with Maeve and Ian Gallagher following the inquest into the tragic death of their three-year-old son, Darragh.

Darragh passed away in March 2023 after a rapid onset of Invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) which led to bacterial sepsis. This episode provides a detailed look at the timeline leading up to Darragh’s passing, beginning with his initial symptoms on St. Patrick’s Day and a subsequent visit to an out-of-hours GP service where his condition was identified as a mild viral infection.

Key Discussion Points:

  • The Clinical Journey: The symptoms Darragh displayed, including abdominal pain and vomiting, and the challenges of diagnosing iGAS in its early stages.

  • The Inquest Findings: A breakdown of the narrative finding returned by Coroner Dr. McCauley and why the request for a finding of medical misadventure was not met.

  • A National Spike: Insight from the inquest regarding the 2022/2023 iGAS outbreak in Ireland, which resulted in 12 deaths and 200 pediatric intensive care admissions.

  • Coroner’s Recommendations: The vital importance of childhood vaccinations (including flu and chickenpox) and the need for non-alarmist public health campaigns to help parents recognize early signs of sepsis.

  • Moving Forward: How Maeve and Ian are coping with their loss while advocating for better support for GPs and clearer communication for parents through tools like the Aladdin App.

Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast – Episode 7: A Story of Loss, Resilience, and the Search for Answers

20 February 2026
Cllr Paul Canning, Chair of the Donegal PEACE Partnership speaking at the official launch of three new Peace IV projects.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Canning welcomes Vertiv jobs announcement

20 February 2026
Paul Lawless
News, Audio, Top Stories

TD calls for a review of the planning system

20 February 2026
SNAs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister promises government will get it right when it comes to SNAs

20 February 2026
Advertisement

