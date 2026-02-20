The Greg Hughes Show Friday 20/02/26

It’s the Friday Panel, and the sparks are already flying. This morning, Greg Hughes is joined by John McAteer (Tir Chonaill Tribune), Cllr Martin Harley, and Majella McFadden (Creeslough Community Association) to break down a week of heated headlines.
From the push for Uber in Donegal to the social media firestorm over local authority greetings, we aren’t holding back.
Inside This Episode:
-
The “Uber” Debate: With taxi shortages reaching a breaking point, proposals for a ride-sharing revolution are on the table. Is it the answer to rural isolation, or a “race to the bottom” for local drivers?
-
The Ramadan Pushback: A look at why standard well-wishes from the local authority triggered a massive public outcry this week. Where is the line between inclusivity and public sentiment?
-
SNA Cuts Paused: Relief for parents and teachers as proposed cuts to Special Needs Assistants are put on ice. We ask: is this a victory, or just a stay of execution?
-
The Big Interview: A preview of this week’s Greg Hughes Podcast featuring an intimate and moving conversation with Maeve and Ian Gallagher.
-
Arts & Culture: Writer Antóin Beag Ó Colla joins us to discuss his groundbreaking new film centered on a trans teen’s journey within the Gaeltacht.
-
Shannen’s Scroll Patrol: Shannen Wilkins stops by to dissect the viral trends and social media storms you might have missed.
