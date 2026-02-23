Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Show Monday 23/02/2026

 

 

On today’s episode, Greg takes a deep dive into local history, navigates the complexities of the healthcare system, and explores the changing landscape for students.

Inside This Episode:

  • The Secrets of Ballymastoker Bay: Archaeologist John O’Raw joins the show to discuss a monumental find. New evidence suggests the wreck discovered at Ballymastoker is likely the HMS Saldanha, a Royal Navy frigate lost in 1811. We explore what this means for Donegal’s maritime history.

  • The Stand for Better Care: Listener Jason Quinn shares his harrowing story. Jason is currently refusing dialysis treatment as a protest against significant delays in seeing a consultant—a meeting necessary to change how his treatment is administered.

  • The Defective Concrete Block Scheme: As the fallout from the DCB crisis continues, Kathrina discusses her experience as one of the first to successfully appeal a downgrading on the scheme. We look at the legal and personal hurdles others might face when fighting for their homes.

  • Sport with Brendan Devenney: Our resident analyst Brendan Devenney wraps up a massive weekend of GAA action and gives us a sneak peek at what’s coming up on tonight’s DL Debate.

  • Granting Wishes: Kevin Clancy from Clare’s Wish Foundation joins Greg to put out a call to the people of Donegal. They are looking for new candidates whose dreams they can help turn into reality.

  • The Social Media Divide: Luke Saunders of Studyclix breaks down a surprising new survey. Despite being the “digital generation,” a majority of students in 4th, 5th, and 6th year are actually in favor of a social media ban for under-16s.

psni2
News, Top Stories

Police confirm a man in his 70s has died after house fire in Derry

23 February 2026
milking cows
News, Top Stories

Over €86,000 to Donegal under dairy beef welfare scheme

23 February 2026
blood donation
News, Audio, Top Stories

New project to tackle blood donation anxiety unveiled

23 February 2026
Lincoln Court
News

Road resurfacing project underway at Lincoln Court on Derry's Waterside

23 February 2026
Advertisement

Top Stories, Audio, News

Forsa calls for clarity on SNA numbers

23 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 23/02/2026

23 February 2026

