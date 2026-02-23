The Greg Hughes Show Monday 23/02/2026

On today’s episode, Greg takes a deep dive into local history, navigates the complexities of the healthcare system, and explores the changing landscape for students.

The Secrets of Ballymastoker Bay: Archaeologist John O’Raw joins the show to discuss a monumental find. New evidence suggests the wreck discovered at Ballymastoker is likely the HMS Saldanha, a Royal Navy frigate lost in 1811. We explore what this means for Donegal’s maritime history.

The Stand for Better Care: Listener Jason Quinn shares his harrowing story. Jason is currently refusing dialysis treatment as a protest against significant delays in seeing a consultant—a meeting necessary to change how his treatment is administered.

The Defective Concrete Block Scheme: As the fallout from the DCB crisis continues, Kathrina discusses her experience as one of the first to successfully appeal a downgrading on the scheme. We look at the legal and personal hurdles others might face when fighting for their homes.

Sport with Brendan Devenney: Our resident analyst Brendan Devenney wraps up a massive weekend of GAA action and gives us a sneak peek at what’s coming up on tonight’s DL Debate.

Granting Wishes: Kevin Clancy from Clare’s Wish Foundation joins Greg to put out a call to the people of Donegal. They are looking for new candidates whose dreams they can help turn into reality.