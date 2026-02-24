The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 24/02/2026

Today’s program dives deep into the issues affecting Donegal this week, from high-level regional development and political shocks to concerning reports of public order offences in our coastal towns.

The Arrest of Peter Mandelson: Former UK Labour activist Richard Logue joins us to discuss the breaking news surrounding the arrest of Peter Mandelson and what this means for the political landscape across the water.

The Papers: We start with our daily look at the morning headlines.

Launching the Arc Hub: A major milestone for regional innovation. Professor Gary Duffy joins Greg to discuss today’s launch of the Arc Hub , explaining how this facility will serve as a catalyst for local business and economic development.

The AIR Seminar: Over 200 local councillors have descended upon Inishowen today. Cllr Jack Murray tells us about the Association of Irish Regions’ annual training seminar and the significance of hosting such a large-scale event in the peninsula.

Trouble in Dunfanaghy: Following recent incidents, Cllr Michael McClafferty expresses his concerns over public order offences in Dunfanaghy, arguing that the behavior must be “nipped in the bud” before it escalates further.

A Parent’s Terror: We hear a harrowing account from the parent of an 18-year-old boy who was forced to call his family in fear for his life after being targeted by a group in Dunfanaghy this past Saturday night.

The Reality of Road Safety: Listener Edel shares her experience of trying to look out for a fellow citizen. After politely advising a runner that his jacket wasn’t high-vis, she was met with a “torrent of abuse.”