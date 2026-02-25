The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 25/02/2026

From high-level ministerial meetings to deeply personal stories of survival and loss, today’s episode covers the issues that matter most to Donegal.

Headlines & Highlights

Donegal Cancer Flights Update: Following a period of uncertainty regarding the Donegal PSO (Public Service Obligation) , Mary Coyle, Manager of Donegal Cancer Flights and Services, joins us. She discusses her recent meeting with the Transport Minister and whether the proposed changes will protect vital access for patients.

The Power of Advocacy: Listener Tracey Kelly shares a harrowing account of her children’s recent hospitalization with RSV . Her story serves as a vital reminder to parents on the importance of “trusting your gut” and advocating for your children in a pressured healthcare system.

A Month on the Picket Line: We head to the Bord Bia offices where Donegal farmer Christine Friel marks one month of protest. We discuss the stamina required for such a stand and what she hopes to achieve for the farming community.

Circular Economy: Minister Alan Dillon outlines the government’s latest strategies to support a sustainable, circular economy and what these new plans mean for local businesses and consumers.

Health & Awareness

Oesophageal Cancer Awareness Month Jamie Timoney joins Greg to share his personal journey with Oesophageal cancer. It’s a candid look at the symptoms, the diagnosis, and the critical importance of early detection during this awareness month.

Culture & Community