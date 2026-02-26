Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Hockey: Raphoe’s Luke Witherow representing Ireland at World Cup Qualifiers in Chile

Luke Witherow

Raphoe native Luke Witherow will represent Ireland at the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Santiago, Chile.

The Banbridge full-back has been selected as part of Mark Tumilty’s 20-man squad that will face Group B fixtures against Canada, Korea and Poland on March 1st, 3rd and 4th respectively in a bid to reach a first World Cup since 2018.

To qualify, Ireland will need to achieve a top 3 finish overall and could come up against France, Wales, Scotland or Chile should they progress out of the pool.

A semi-final win or a win in the 3rd/4th Place Play-Off match would earn Tumilty’s side a spot at the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium & The Netherlands in August.

Witherow is just the second Donegal man to represent Ireland at full international hockey level after James Corry.

The Raphoe man is already in Santiago along with the rest of the squad as they acclimatise to the heat ahead of next week’s matches.

He took time out of his busy schedule this week to speak to Highland’s Chris Ashmore…

