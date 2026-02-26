Talking Soccer with Declan Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps will look to build on last week’s impressive 2-1 win over UCD with a trip to Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night.

Shaunie Bradley and Conor Tourish got the goals in the win over the students in what was Harps’ first home game of the season, having been beaten 2-1 away to Athlone in their opening fixture.

An eleven-hour round-trip awaits Kevin McHugh’s side this week, but confidence will be high following that win over a highly-fancied UCD.

In the Premier Division, Derry City will play their fourth home game in a row when they host Waterford at The Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Much like last season, it’s been a mixed bag of both results and performances from The Candy Stripes so far as they have taken a win, a draw and a defeat from games against Sligo Rovers, Dundalk and Bohemians respectively.

Waterford, meanwhile, are yet to register a league win in 2026.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle joined Mark Gallagher on “The Score” to look ahead to this week’s League Of Ireland action…