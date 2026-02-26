Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Talking Soccer with Declan Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle

Finn Harps will look to build on last week’s impressive 2-1 win over UCD with a trip to Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night.

Shaunie Bradley and Conor Tourish got the goals in the win over the students in what was Harps’ first home game of the season, having been beaten 2-1 away to Athlone in their opening fixture.

An eleven-hour round-trip awaits Kevin McHugh’s side this week, but confidence will be high following that win over a highly-fancied UCD.

In the Premier Division, Derry City will play their fourth home game in a row when they host Waterford at The Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Much like last season, it’s been a mixed bag of both results and performances from The Candy Stripes so far as they have taken a win, a draw and a defeat from games against Sligo Rovers, Dundalk and Bohemians respectively.

Waterford, meanwhile, are yet to register a league win in 2026.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle joined Mark Gallagher on “The Score” to look ahead to this week’s League Of Ireland action…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast – Bonus Episode -The Silent Passenger: Conor Nolan on Men & Anorexia

26 February 2026
1000060239
News, Audio, Top Stories

iCARE Chair questions respect amid SNA funding concerns

26 February 2026
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Preliminary hearing into death of Donegal soldier held partly in private

26 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, February 26th

26 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast – Bonus Episode -The Silent Passenger: Conor Nolan on Men & Anorexia

26 February 2026
1000060239
News, Audio, Top Stories

iCARE Chair questions respect amid SNA funding concerns

26 February 2026
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Preliminary hearing into death of Donegal soldier held partly in private

26 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, February 26th

26 February 2026
Little Blue Heroes Full
News, Audio, Top Stories

Little Blue Heroes announced as Grand Marshalls of Letterkenny’s St Patrick’s Day Parade

26 February 2026
FRTC
News, Top Stories

Funeral details released for victim of St Johnston collision

26 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube