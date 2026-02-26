The Greg Hughes Podcast – Bonus Episode -The Silent Passenger: Conor Nolan on Men & Anorexia

For years, the public narrative around eating disorders has been framed almost exclusively as a female experience. But the reality is far more complex, and for Conor Nolan, that reality began in the most ordinary of places: a football pitch at the age of 11.

In this powerful bonus episode of the Greg Hughes Podcast, Conor joins us to share his decade-long journey with anorexia—a “silent passenger” that followed him from childhood into his twenties. We strip away the misconceptions and tackle the damaging gendered perceptions that often prevent men from seeking help or even recognizing their own struggle.

From the weight of perfectionism to the strength found in recovery, Conor discusses how he transitioned from a software engineer to a PhD researcher in the Psychology of Eating Disorders, dedicated to changing the clinical landscape for those who come after him.

What We Discuss: