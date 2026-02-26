Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Podcast – Bonus Episode -The Silent Passenger: Conor Nolan on Men & Anorexia

For years, the public narrative around eating disorders has been framed almost exclusively as a female experience. But the reality is far more complex, and for Conor Nolan, that reality began in the most ordinary of places: a football pitch at the age of 11.

In this powerful bonus episode of the Greg Hughes Podcast, Conor joins us to share his decade-long journey with anorexia—a “silent passenger” that followed him from childhood into his twenties. We strip away the misconceptions and tackle the damaging gendered perceptions that often prevent men from seeking help or even recognizing their own struggle.

From the weight of perfectionism to the strength found in recovery, Conor discusses how he transitioned from a software engineer to a PhD researcher in the Psychology of Eating Disorders, dedicated to changing the clinical landscape for those who come after him.

What We Discuss:

  • The Early Seeds: How a drive for athletic excellence as a young boy in Ireland spiraled into a battle for control.

  • The Gender Stigma: Why the “female-only” stereotype of eating disorders is a dangerous barrier for men and boys.

  • The Concept of “Normal”: Inside the writing of his acclaimed book and why “normal” is a moving target in recovery.

  • From Powerlifting to Academia: How Conor rebuilt his relationship with his body and why he’s now pursuing a PhD to help others.

  • Finding a Voice: The importance of men speaking out to break the cycle of silence and shame.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast – Bonus Episode -The Silent Passenger: Conor Nolan on Men & Anorexia

26 February 2026
1000060239
News, Audio, Top Stories

iCARE Chair questions respect amid SNA funding concerns

26 February 2026
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Preliminary hearing into death of Donegal soldier held partly in private

26 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, February 26th

26 February 2026
