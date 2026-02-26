Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 26/02/2026

Today’s show is heavy with both community advocacy and essential health insights. From the heart of St. Johnston to the latest in cardiovascular research, we dive deep into the stories impacting Donegal and beyond.

Community in Mourning: The Fight for Road Safety in St. Johnston

In the wake of this week’s tragic fatal collision, the St. Johnston community is standing together to demand change. We speak with local campaigners who have spent years highlighting the dangers of local routes.

  • The Plea: Residents discuss the “near misses” and the specific infrastructure improvements required to prevent further loss of life.

  • The Goal: Moving from mourning to action to ensure safety for the next generation.

Supporting Our Carers: Upcoming Events

Elaine Rooney, Support Manager with Family Carers Ireland, joins us to shine a light on the often-invisible work of home carers.

  • What’s On: A rundown of upcoming events designed to provide respite, information, and community for carers.

  • The Message: You don’t have to do it alone. Elaine highlights the resources available for those balancing care duties with everyday life.

The Mouth-Body Connection: Gum Disease & Heart Health

You might think a dental check-up is just about your teeth, but Dr. Gerard Roarty joins us to explain why your gums are a window into your heart.

  • The Science: We discuss the link between oral inflammation and Cardiovascular Disease.

  • Prevention: Simple steps in dental hygiene that can reduce long-term systemic health risks.

Business Matters: Podcast Preview

Chris Ashmore drops by to give us a sneak peek at this week’s Business Matters podcast.

  • On the Agenda: A look at local entrepreneurship, the shifting economic landscape in the Northwest, and the key interviews you won’t want to miss.

