The Greg Hughes Podcast – Episode 8: Pop, Parents, and Peace: The Peter Cunnah Interview

“Things Can Only Get Better” was more than just a hit; it was the soundtrack to a generation’s optimism. But for D:Ream frontman Peter Cunnah, the journey to finding his own “better” has been a complex, lifelong pursuit of identity and home.
In this candid interview, Peter takes us behind the platinum records and the bright lights of the 90s. We explore a life story that began at the Nazareth House mother and baby home, moved through the streets of Derry, and eventually led to a global stage.
Now, at 60, Peter is reflecting on the “final pieces of the jigsaw”—from meeting his biological father and discovering a famous musical half-brother to settling into a new chapter of life overlooking Lough Swilly in County Donegal.
What We Discuss:
-
The Early Years: Being born in a mother and baby home and his upbringing in Derry.
-
The D:Ream Phenomenon: The highs, the lows, and the legacy of a global #1 hit.
-
A Journey of Discovery: The emotional process of navigating his adoption and finally connecting with his birth father.
-
A Musical Revelation: The incredible story of finding his half-brother, Jamiroquai bassist Stuart Zender.
-
The Autobiography: Why now is the right time to put his life story into words.
-
Coming Home: Why he chose the rugged beauty of Donegal to settle down.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download