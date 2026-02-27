Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Podcast – Episode 8: Pop, Parents, and Peace: The Peter Cunnah Interview

“Things Can Only Get Better” was more than just a hit; it was the soundtrack to a generation’s optimism. But for D:Ream frontman Peter Cunnah, the journey to finding his own “better” has been a complex, lifelong pursuit of identity and home.

In this candid interview, Peter takes us behind the platinum records and the bright lights of the 90s. We explore a life story that began at the Nazareth House mother and baby home, moved through the streets of Derry, and eventually led to a global stage.

Now, at 60, Peter is reflecting on the “final pieces of the jigsaw”—from meeting his biological father and discovering a famous musical half-brother to settling into a new chapter of life overlooking Lough Swilly in County Donegal.

What We Discuss:

  • The Early Years: Being born in a mother and baby home and his upbringing in Derry.

  • The D:Ream Phenomenon: The highs, the lows, and the legacy of a global #1 hit.

  • A Journey of Discovery: The emotional process of navigating his adoption and finally connecting with his birth father.

  • A Musical Revelation: The incredible story of finding his half-brother, Jamiroquai bassist Stuart Zender.

  • The Autobiography: Why now is the right time to put his life story into words.

  • Coming Home: Why he chose the rugged beauty of Donegal to settle down.

