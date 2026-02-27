The Greg Hughes Podcast – Episode 8: Pop, Parents, and Peace: The Peter Cunnah Interview

“Things Can Only Get Better” was more than just a hit; it was the soundtrack to a generation’s optimism. But for D:Ream frontman Peter Cunnah, the journey to finding his own “better” has been a complex, lifelong pursuit of identity and home.

In this candid interview, Peter takes us behind the platinum records and the bright lights of the 90s. We explore a life story that began at the Nazareth House mother and baby home, moved through the streets of Derry, and eventually led to a global stage.

Now, at 60, Peter is reflecting on the “final pieces of the jigsaw”—from meeting his biological father and discovering a famous musical half-brother to settling into a new chapter of life overlooking Lough Swilly in County Donegal.

What We Discuss: