The Greg Hughes Show Friday 27/02/26

On today’s show, we dive deep into the big debates affecting both the nation and the local streets of Donegal, plus a packed lineup of music and community spirit.

The Friday Panel

Greg is joined by Brid Curran (Solicitor), Cllr Patrick McGowan, and Paddy Rooney (Friends of LUH) to tackle the week’s heaviest headlines:

  • The Price of Neutrality: In light of Ireland’s contribution to the €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, the panel asks where our “triple lock” stands and what our financial commitments mean for our neutral status.

  • Policing in Donegal: From daylight crime to persistent anti-social behavior, there is a growing concern over the lack of Garda visibility. Is the “thin blue line” getting too thin in the Northwest?

Coming Up Later…

  • The Greg Hughes Podcast: Greg previews his latest sit-down with D:Ream frontman and DERRY native Peter Cunnah. We hear about the highs, the lows, and the music that defined an era.

  • Cór Ailigh: Members of the Letterkenny-based choir join us in-studio to discuss their upcoming concert. We’re even treated to a special live performance to kick off the weekend.

  • The James Russell Memorial: We get the details on an ambitious upcoming Tractor Run organized in memory of James Russell, raising funds for vital causes.

  • Shannen’s Scroll Patrol: Shannen Wilkin stops by to sift through the weird, the wonderful, and the viral stories trending across the county and beyond

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes five reports on designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal

27 February 2026
errigal
News

Donegal projects share €70,000 in national conservation scheme

27 February 2026
baby birth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Grace and Noah top list of baby names in Donegal for 2025

27 February 2026
trolley
News, Top Stories

LUH sixth most overcrowded hospital this February

27 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 27/02/26

27 February 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast – Episode 8: Pop, Parents, and Peace: The Peter Cunnah Interview

27 February 2026

