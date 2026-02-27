The Greg Hughes Show Friday 27/02/26

On today’s show, we dive deep into the big debates affecting both the nation and the local streets of Donegal, plus a packed lineup of music and community spirit.

The Friday Panel

Greg is joined by Brid Curran (Solicitor), Cllr Patrick McGowan, and Paddy Rooney (Friends of LUH) to tackle the week’s heaviest headlines:

The Price of Neutrality: In light of Ireland’s contribution to the €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, the panel asks where our “triple lock” stands and what our financial commitments mean for our neutral status.

Policing in Donegal: From daylight crime to persistent anti-social behavior, there is a growing concern over the lack of Garda visibility. Is the “thin blue line” getting too thin in the Northwest?

Coming Up Later…