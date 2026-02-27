The Greg Hughes Show Friday 27/02/26

On today’s show, we dive deep into the big debates affecting both the nation and the local streets of Donegal, plus a packed lineup of music and community spirit.
The Friday Panel
Greg is joined by Brid Curran (Solicitor), Cllr Patrick McGowan, and Paddy Rooney (Friends of LUH) to tackle the week’s heaviest headlines:
The Price of Neutrality: In light of Ireland’s contribution to the €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, the panel asks where our “triple lock” stands and what our financial commitments mean for our neutral status.
Policing in Donegal: From daylight crime to persistent anti-social behavior, there is a growing concern over the lack of Garda visibility. Is the “thin blue line” getting too thin in the Northwest?
Coming Up Later…
The Greg Hughes Podcast: Greg previews his latest sit-down with D:Ream frontman and DERRY native Peter Cunnah. We hear about the highs, the lows, and the music that defined an era.
Cór Ailigh: Members of the Letterkenny-based choir join us in-studio to discuss their upcoming concert. We’re even treated to a special live performance to kick off the weekend.
The James Russell Memorial: We get the details on an ambitious upcoming Tractor Run organized in memory of James Russell, raising funds for vital causes.
Shannen’s Scroll Patrol: Shannen Wilkin stops by to sift through the weird, the wonderful, and the viral stories trending across the county and beyond
