The Greg Hughes Show Monday 02/03/2026

 

 

Welcome to the podcast for today’s edition of the Greg Hughes Show. It is a packed Monday morning as we navigate local heartbreak, global tensions, and the drive for local economic growth.

Creeslough: The Fight for a Meeting

We begin with the ongoing search for answers following the Creeslough tragedy. Donna Harper and Shauna Gallagher, who both lost loved ones in the 2022 explosion, join Greg to express their deep frustration and hurt. This follows the Justice Minister’s recent refusal to meet with the families, a move that has left many feeling abandoned by the state in their pursuit of a public inquiry.

The Middle East Crisis

The show features extensive coverage of the escalating situation in the Middle East.

  • Voices from the Ground: We hear from Donegal man Aaron Sweeney and Niamh (also from Donegal), who share their firsthand experiences and the atmosphere in Dubai amidst regional instability. Aaran from Strabane also joins the conversation to reflect on the tension felt by the Irish diaspora.

  • Travel Advice: With many listeners concerned about upcoming plans, Paul Hackett from the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) provides essential advice for those traveling to or through the region.

  • Political Motivation: Caller Stuart joins Greg for a pointed discussion, questioning the true motivations behind US and Israel peace talks and the implications of recent strikes on Iran.

  • Sport: The DL Debate Preview

Brendan Devenney is in the studio to wrap up a massive weekend of GAA action.

  • The Big Draw: A look back at Donegal’s gritty 1-17 to 0-20 draw against Galway in Ballyshannon, where a 14-man Donegal side showed incredible heart to maintain their unbeaten run.

  • DL Debate: Brendan previews tonight’s debate, looking ahead to the evolving National League standings and the tactical battles defining the season so far.

Local Enterprise Week 2026

Finally, we look toward the future of business in the Northwest. Brenda Hegarty, Head of the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Donegal, joins us to preview Enterprise Week, which kicks off today under the theme “Built on Belief.” We discuss the week’s flagship events, including:

  • Terry Prone’s leadership seminar in Letterkenny.

  • The “Made in Donegal” Business Summit.

  • Workshops on AI, sustainability, and digitalization designed to help local small businesses thrive.

Oil Tank
News

Donegal sees overnight surge in heating oil prices

2 March 2026
simi logo
News

63% rise in new electric car registrations in Donegal

2 March 2026
Donegal Youth Council
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Youth Council to address Local Community Safety Partnership

2 March 2026
All Donegal gritting routes
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes to be treated today

2 March 2026
Advertisement

