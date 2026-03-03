The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 03/03/2026

Welcome to the podcast for today’s edition of the Greg Hughes Show. Today, we navigate a complex landscape of new national regulations, healthcare recruitment crises, and the personal stories of the Donegal diaspora caught in global conflict.

The Morning Papers

Greg kicks off the show with a comprehensive look at the front pages, focusing on the stories making waves across the county and the national headlines shaping the conversation.

New Rules for Renters & Landlords

Louise Loughlin, Deputy Director of the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), joins us to break down the significant legislative changes that came into effect on March 1st. We discuss:

The introduction of rolling six-year tenancies (Tenancies of Minimum Duration).

New restrictions on “no-fault” evictions for larger landlords.

How rent increases are now tied to inflation (CPI), capped at 2%.

The distinction between small and large landlords in the new regulatory landscape.

Paramedics in Limbo

David from Lifeline Ambulance Service joins Greg to voice sharp criticism of the HSE. It has emerged that dozens of newly qualified paramedics—frontline clinicians who have completed rigorous training—are being left without permanent contracts. We explore the impact on morale and the stability of the National Ambulance Service.

Voices from the Middle East

As conflict escalates in the Middle East, we hear from Daire Nolan. Originally from Raphoe, Daire joins us live from Dubai to describe the atmosphere on the ground, the impact of recent regional strikes, and the reality for the Irish diaspora living amidst the rising tensions.

Buncrana Parking Row

We hear from local politicians and members of the business community who are mobilizing against any moves to scrap the 30-minute free parking period in Buncrana. Is this a vital lifeline for local trade, or a luxury the council can no longer afford?

Community Garda Information

Garda Grainne Doherty returns for her regular segment, providing essential updates on local crime prevention, road safety initiatives, and community alerts to help keep your neighborhood safe.

Better Hearing with Hidden Hearing

Finally, Mike Hearne from Hidden Hearing joins Greg to discuss the latest advancements in hearing aid technology. Mike answers listener queries and offers advice on identifying early signs of hearing loss and the various treatment options available.