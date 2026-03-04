Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 04/03/2026

On today’s show, we navigate the fallout of global conflict on local pockets and hear incredible stories of resilience from the heart of the Donegal community.

The Headlines: Fuel Prices Out of Control
We open the papers to a grim reality: spiraling fuel costs driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. With petrol and diesel prices climbing daily, Greg looks at the “Fuel Fever” sweeping the nation.

Listener Response: We hear from you. How is the cost of the commute affecting your family, and is it time for the government to step in with more than just “sympathy”?

Healthcare: Donegal’s €35 Million Roadmap
Dermot Monaghan, Integrated Health Care Manager for Donegal, joins Greg in the studio. We break down the newly announced €35 Million Capital Plan for the county.

Which facilities are getting the upgrades?

What is the timeline for these major infrastructure projects?

Can we recruit the staff to match the investment?

Seachtain na Gaeilge & Community Courage
Celebrating Our Language: To mark Seachtain na Gaeilge, Bairbre Uí Chathail tells us what’s happening across the county to celebrate the Irish language and how you can get involved locally.

The Ultimate Leap of Faith: Laura Brady shares her emotional and inspiring story. She is preparing to abseil off the roof of Croke Park to raise vital funds for Rare Diseases Ireland. Laura discusses her son’s diagnosis—Spastic Paraplegia 26—a condition so rare he is one of only six people in the world living with it.

Culture: From Gander to Letterkenny
Finally, Maria Rushe of the Letterkenny Musical Society is in the studio. We get a behind-the-scenes look at their upcoming production of Come From Away at An Grianán Theatre. It’s a story of kindness in the face of tragedy—and one you won’t want to miss.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni2
News, Top Stories

Further arrest made in Lisa Dorrian disappearance investigation

4 March 2026
ni fire service
News, Top Stories

Firefighters in Derry tackle fire believed to be deliberate

4 March 2026
mould house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry City Strabane council backs action on damp and mould issue

4 March 2026
Railway Strategic Plan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Barnesmore Gap railway proposed as part of railway museum’s strategic plan

4 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

psni2
News, Top Stories

Further arrest made in Lisa Dorrian disappearance investigation

4 March 2026
ni fire service
News, Top Stories

Firefighters in Derry tackle fire believed to be deliberate

4 March 2026
mould house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry City Strabane council backs action on damp and mould issue

4 March 2026
Railway Strategic Plan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Barnesmore Gap railway proposed as part of railway museum’s strategic plan

4 March 2026
The Four Courts building in Dublin, which holds three courts (the fourth moved to a new building in 2010).
News, Top Stories

Mother and sister of Enoch Burke to be jailed for contempt of court

4 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 04/03/2026

4 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube