The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 04/03/2026

On today’s show, we navigate the fallout of global conflict on local pockets and hear incredible stories of resilience from the heart of the Donegal community.

The Headlines: Fuel Prices Out of Control

We open the papers to a grim reality: spiraling fuel costs driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. With petrol and diesel prices climbing daily, Greg looks at the “Fuel Fever” sweeping the nation.

Listener Response: We hear from you. How is the cost of the commute affecting your family, and is it time for the government to step in with more than just “sympathy”?

Healthcare: Donegal’s €35 Million Roadmap

Dermot Monaghan, Integrated Health Care Manager for Donegal, joins Greg in the studio. We break down the newly announced €35 Million Capital Plan for the county.

Which facilities are getting the upgrades?

What is the timeline for these major infrastructure projects?

Can we recruit the staff to match the investment?

Seachtain na Gaeilge & Community Courage

Celebrating Our Language: To mark Seachtain na Gaeilge, Bairbre Uí Chathail tells us what’s happening across the county to celebrate the Irish language and how you can get involved locally.

The Ultimate Leap of Faith: Laura Brady shares her emotional and inspiring story. She is preparing to abseil off the roof of Croke Park to raise vital funds for Rare Diseases Ireland. Laura discusses her son’s diagnosis—Spastic Paraplegia 26—a condition so rare he is one of only six people in the world living with it.

Culture: From Gander to Letterkenny

Finally, Maria Rushe of the Letterkenny Musical Society is in the studio. We get a behind-the-scenes look at their upcoming production of Come From Away at An Grianán Theatre. It’s a story of kindness in the face of tragedy—and one you won’t want to miss.