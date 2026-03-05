Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
McDonald’s confirm video of dead mice is at a Derry branch

Fast-food restaurant McDonald’s has confirmed that a video circulating on social media showing dead mice in the kitchen area of a store is at their Crescent Link branch in Derry.

The store is currently closed for refurbishment works.

A spokesperson from McDonald’s says: “We are aware of the video circulating which shows pests inside our Crescent Link restaurant and can confirm this footage was filmed while the restaurant was closed and undergoing construction work as part of a major refurbishment. Cleanliness and hygiene are of the utmost importance to us, and we continue to work closely with our construction partners and pest control specialists to ensure the hygiene standards our customers expect.”

