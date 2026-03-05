Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Talking Soccer with Joe Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Joe Boyle

Finn Harps and Derry City are back in action in the SSE Airtricity League on Friday night.

In the First Division, Harps welcome the challenge of Wexford to Finn Park.

Kevin McHugh’s side will head into the game with confidence after a home-win against UCD was followed up with a good draw away to Cobh Ramblers last week.

Derry City are in the capital to champions Shamrock Rovers in what is their first away day of the campaign.

The Candy Stripes sit third in the standings with seven points after four games.

Former Finn Harps captain Joe Boyle joined Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to talk all things League Of Ireland…

