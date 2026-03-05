The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 05/03/2026

In today’s program, we cover a range of pressing local issues, from the emotional return of a Donegal native from the Middle East to ongoing frustrations with healthcare and housing in the Northwest.

Headlines & Highlights:

Morning Paper Review: We kick off the show with our daily deep dive into the headlines making waves in the national and local press.

A Journey Home: We hear from Anna Callaghan, who has just touched down in Dublin on a repatriation flight following the recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East. Anna is joined by her mother, Patricia, to discuss the relief of being back on Irish soil after a harrowing period of uncertainty.

LUH Dermatology Crisis: Despite a formal recommendation for a dedicated Dermatologist at Letterkenny University Hospital, the post has not been approved. We get a reaction to this setback from GP Dr. Ciara Steele and Cllr. Declan Meehan, who discuss the impact on the 1,800+ patients currently on waiting lists.

Community Support: David Murphy joins Greg to talk about a new initiative he has established to support individuals living with movement disorders, highlighting the importance of local peer support networks.

A New Chapter for the Presbyterian Church: We speak with Reverend Richard Kerr, the newly elected Moderator-Designate of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland. Growing up in Ramelton and Milford, Rev. Kerr discusses his strong Donegal roots and his vision for his upcoming term.

The Wait for Relief: Listener Moya shares her personal frustration regarding the extensive waiting lists for life-changing steroid injections for painful knees, shedding light on the human cost of healthcare delays.

Housing & Defective Concrete: Cllr. Ali Farren discusses the growing calls for a rent freeze for Council tenants living in homes affected by defective concrete, as families continue to grapple with the DCB crisis.

Business Matters: Chris Ashmore joins us with the latest local business news and a preview of the newest episode of the Business Matters podcast.