Business Matters – Ep 286: Get a better return on your savings, advice from finance expert Dan Malone

On Business Matters this week Chris Ashmore speaks with finance expert Dan Malone about how savers should shop around to get better interest rates, and finds out more about the recently launched savings comparison website, honest.ie

Ireland is a nation of savers, but many people are getting paltry interest rates on their deposits.

Dan explains how you can set up put your money into accounts all over Europe, very simply, and how they have the same guarantees as Irish banks for depositors while also offering – in many cases – considerably higher interest rates.

Also, in this edition, Chris speaks to Highland Radio CEO Sean Quinn about the hugely successful Highland Radio Hospitality Awards.

They also look forward to the radio station’s input and plans for live updates from the Donegal Diaspora Initiative in Philadelphia from March 20th – 22nd. The three day event is about turning connection into action, bringing together Donegal people at home and around the world through sport, culture, music, and business.

