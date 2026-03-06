Defeat for Derry City in Tallaght

Champions Shamrock Rovers have beaten Derry City 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in Tallaght this evening.

Dylan Watts converted a penalty on 81 minutes after Adam Brennan was fouled by Conor Barr in the box.

In other top-flight games, leaders Bohemians won 1-0 away to Waterford, Shelbourne were beaten 3-2 by St. Pat’s in a dramatic Dublin derby and Galway United drew 2-2 with Dundalk at Eamon Deacy Park.

There’s one game in the Premier Division tomorrow evening as Drogheda United travel to face Sligo Rovers.

Next up for Derry City is a home fixture against Shels next Friday night.