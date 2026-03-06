Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Defeat for Derry City in Tallaght

Champions Shamrock Rovers have beaten Derry City 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in Tallaght this evening.

Dylan Watts converted a penalty on 81 minutes after Adam Brennan was fouled by Conor Barr in the box.

In other top-flight games, leaders Bohemians won 1-0 away to Waterford, Shelbourne were beaten 3-2 by St. Pat’s in a dramatic Dublin derby and Galway United drew 2-2 with Dundalk at Eamon Deacy Park.

There’s one game in the Premier Division tomorrow evening as Drogheda United travel to face Sligo Rovers.

Next up for Derry City is a home fixture against Shels next Friday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Road closure in place following Rathmullan crash

6 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, March 6th

6 March 2026
police psni
News, Top Stories

Derry police warn of planned youth fights this weekend

6 March 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy slams ‘Political Theatre’ over fuel prices

6 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Road closure in place following Rathmullan crash

6 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, March 6th

6 March 2026
police psni
News, Top Stories

Derry police warn of planned youth fights this weekend

6 March 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy slams ‘Political Theatre’ over fuel prices

6 March 2026
Donegal Airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services call for resolution by Monday

6 March 2026
Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

President Connolly’s Donegal visit to include four towns

6 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube