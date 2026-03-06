Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Podcast – Ep9: A Legacy of Care: The Michael Sugrue Interview

As he prepares to hang up his scrubs at Letterkenny University Hospital on March 12th, Mr. Michael Sugrue joins Greg Hughes to look back on a career defined by innovation, advocacy, and a deep love for his adopted home of Donegal.

From his early days in Galway to two decades at the forefront of trauma surgery in Sydney, Michael’s medical journey has been nothing short of global. He brought that expertise back to the North West in 2008, where he hasn’t just treated patients—he has transformed the landscape of local healthcare.

In this episode, we discuss:

  • A Legacy in Breast Surgery: His dedicated career as a Consultant Breast Surgeon and his tireless work ensuring the service at LUH is left in a strong position, with new specialists and radiologists ready to carry on the mission.

  • Fighting for Donegal: His role in the Donegal Clinical Academy Trust and the tireless campaigns for better breast care services and surgical facilities.
  • Giving Back: The story behind the North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball and how it brings world-class research to our doorstep.
  • The Artist’s Eye: His passion for photography and his stunning coffee-table books that capture the raw beauty of the Atlantic Way.
  • The Next Chapter: Life after the hospital, his favorite Donegal walking routes, and his upcoming plans to teach abroad.

Michael leaves the hospital in a strong position with a growing team of specialists, but his presence on the wards will be greatly missed. Join us for a wide-ranging conversation with a true gentleman of the North West.

Listen now to The Greg Hughes Podcast.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

