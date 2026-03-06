The Greg Hughes Show Friday 06/03/26

On today’s program, Greg is joined by our Friday Panel—Former Cllr Nicolas Crossan, businessman Leonard Watson, and Cllr Brian Carr—to tackle the big stories hitting the headlines in Donegal and beyond.

The Big Debates

The DCB Crisis: We discuss the urgent calls for a Council rent freeze for tenants living in social housing affected by Defective Concrete Blocks. Is enough being done to protect those most vulnerable to the housing crisis?

Fuel & the Middle East: Following the ongoing conflict, we ask the panel if the price at the pump is a fair reflection of the market or if we are seeing evidence of price gouging on fuel.

The Creeslough Families: We examine the fallout from Minister Jim O’Callaghan’s recent comments. Was his response to the Creeslough families’ request for a meeting insensitive, or was he simply stating the legal reality?

Also on Today’s Show

Podcast Preview: We get a sneak peek at this week’s The Greg Hughes Podcast with a special clip featuring guest Mr. Michael Sugrue.

Legal Advice: Solicitor Seamus Gunn joins us to provide his expert breakdown of listener’s legal queries, covering everything from property rights to personal law.

Listener Feedback: We wrap up the show by going through your comments and reactions to the week’s news.

