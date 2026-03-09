The Greg Hughes Show with Donna-Marie Doherty Monday 09/03/26

On today’s show, Donna-Marie Doherty is in the hot seat, with a number of health issues discussed. We also hear an innovative idea for Rathmullan, fraud warnings from local gardai, and speak to a local busineswoman who is closing her Letterkenny store after more than 20 years.

• Cllr Pauric McGarvey discusses efforts to bring cruise ships into Rathmullan, highlighting the potential boost for tourism and the local economy.

• Cheryl speaks candidly about her experience advocating around endometriosis, saying she left a recent meeting with the Health Minister feeling unheard in the ongoing fight for better awareness and care.

• Clare McNichol, owner of Clare’s Clothing, shared the difficult decision to close the doors of her shop, reflecting on the challenges facing local retail and thanking the community for its support.

Listen back to the full programme for all the conversations from today’s show.