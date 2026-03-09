Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Show with Donna-Marie Doherty Monday 09/03/26

 

On today’s show, Donna-Marie Doherty is in the hot seat, with a number of health issues discussed. We also hear an innovative idea for Rathmullan, fraud warnings from local gardai, and speak to a local busineswoman who is closing her Letterkenny store after more than 20 years.

• Cllr Pauric McGarvey discusses efforts to bring cruise ships into Rathmullan, highlighting the potential boost for tourism and the local economy.

• Cheryl speaks candidly about her experience advocating around endometriosis, saying she left a recent meeting with the Health Minister feeling unheard in the ongoing fight for better awareness and care.

• Clare McNichol, owner of Clare’s Clothing, shared the difficult decision to close the doors of her shop, reflecting on the challenges facing local retail and thanking the community for its support.

Listen back to the full programme for all the conversations from today’s show.

 

 

Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show with Donna-Marie Doherty Monday 09/03/26

9 March 2026
Almost €6 million to be spent on Housing Adaptation Grants in Donegal

9 March 2026
Donegal MD to seek works on the Boat Quay in Bundoran

9 March 2026
N15 closed following serious crash between Tullaghan and Cliffoney

9 March 2026
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube