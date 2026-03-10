24 extra areas of Donegal included in CLÁR programme

24 areas of East Donegal are to be included in the CLÁR programme.

Rural and Community Development Minister Dara Calleary has announced an expansion of the programme today following what’s been described as a comprehensive review of the programme by the All-Island Research Observatory in Maynooth University.

The Pobal HP Deprivation Index and the CSO Urban and Rural Life in Ireland classification were used to identify areas classified as highly rural and remote while also experiencing socio-economic disadvantage.

Minister Calleary also announced that the 2026 CLÁR programme, with an increased budget of €12 million, is now open for applications.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it’s significant that 22% of the areas added are in Donegal, but believes the whole county should be included………….