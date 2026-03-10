President Catherine Connolly in Donegal today

President Catherine Connolly arrives in Killybegs within the hour to open the Atlantic InnoBlue Communities International Creative Jam.

She will then attend a Donegal County Council event in Lifford, before continuing to the Cara House Family Resource Centre in Letterkenny.

She will then visit the Donegal Travellers Project.

President Connolly will end her Donegal visit tomorrow morning at Ardara Community Childcare Centre.

The initial invitation to President Connolly came from Donegal County Council’s Irish Language Committee.

Its Cathaoirleach is Cllr Michael Cholm McGiolla Easbuig…………..