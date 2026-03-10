Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
President Catherine Connolly in Donegal today

 

President Catherine Connolly arrives in Killybegs within the hour to open the Atlantic InnoBlue Communities International Creative Jam.

She will then attend a Donegal County Council event in Lifford, before continuing to the Cara House Family Resource Centre in Letterkenny.

She will then visit the Donegal Travellers Project.

President Connolly will end her Donegal visit tomorrow morning at Ardara Community Childcare Centre.

The initial invitation to President Connolly came from Donegal County Council’s Irish Language Committee.

Its Cathaoirleach is Cllr Michael Cholm McGiolla Easbuig…………..

Top Stories

FSAI-logo
News, Top Stories

FSAI takes action against two food businesses in Letterkenny

10 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 03/03/2026

10 March 2026
Buncrana garda station
News

Windows smashed in Drumfries, Buncrana

10 March 2026
wind warning mar 10
News, Top Stories

Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal

10 March 2026
