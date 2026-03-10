The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 03/03/2026

Today on the show, we’ve got a packed Tuesday lineup covering everything from international drama for local legends to the future of our county’s connectivity.

The Morning Papers: We dive into the front pages to see what’s making the headlines across Donegal and nationally this morning.

Eric Roberts’ Big Week: Our favorite TikTok star-turned-presenter joins Greg ahead of a massive few days. Eric is preparing for his Wednesday homecoming in Donegal before he takes to the floor for the Dancing with the Stars Grand Final this Sunday.

Supporting Mothers at St. Conal’s: Lactation Consultant Mary McFeely discusses the vital new infant feeding facilities now available at St. Conal’s in Letterkenny. We hear how these dedicated spaces are supporting breastfeeding mothers and families visiting the campus.

The Whistlin’ Donkeys Robbed in Chicago: A distressing update from the US as Fergal McAloon joins us to discuss the band being targeted by thieves in Chicago. Their tour vehicle was ransacked, leaving the group without passports, luggage, or cash.

Donegal Airport PSO Update: Manager Ailis Docherty provides a crucial update following this week’s high-stakes meeting with the Department of Transport regarding the Donegal-Dublin PSO. We look at the concerns surrounding the loss of afternoon flights and the future of our air links.

Community Garda Information: Garda Grainne Doherty is in-studio with her weekly look at local crime prevention, road safety, and how you can help keep our communities safe.