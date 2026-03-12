ATU Donegal retain O’Regan Cup with big win over MTU Cork

ATU Donegal retained the O’Regan Cup in impressive fashion on Thursday afternoon securing the league and cup double for the season.

The Letterkenny College women’s soccer side beat MTU Cork on a comfortable 9-0 score-line in the final at the Athlone Town Stadium.

Caitlin Fletcher was the hero of the day bagging herself four goals.

Despite losing Jodie Loughrey early in the game due to injury, ATU were 4-0 up at half time.

Fletcher netted twice in the opening half along with strikes from Kerri Loughrey and Caitlin Doherty.

Loughrey got two more to complete her hat-trick and Doherty also added to her tally in the second half along with another brace for Fletcher.

ATU Manager Brid McGinty spoke to Mark Gallagher in the aftermath of the win and said it was a brilliant performance…