Keir Starmer to discuss fuel cost crisis in Belfast today

 

The British Prime Minister is making the cost of home heating oil a key focus during a visit to Belfast today.

It follows a dramatic jump in oil prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

James Gould has been previewing the visit.………….

strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested after drug seizure in Strabane

12 March 2026
wind
News, Top Stories

Update – Power outages reported as wind and rain warnings remain in place

12 March 2026
Screenshot 2026-03-12 084539
News, Top Stories

Keir Starmer to discuss fuel cost crisis in Belfast today

12 March 2026
DEIS logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

ESRI research says DEIS support aren’t enough to address disadvantage in education

12 March 2026
