Over 2,500 applications have been received by DCC for defective block remediation

 

Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Committee has been told that as of February 28th, 3,652 people had registered on the council’s Redress Scheme portal, with just over 2,500 applications received.

Of those, 288 have had their works completed, with work underway on another 592 homes.

 

Of the 2,523 applications received by Donegal County Council 1,538 have been validated and referred to the housing agency.

Of those, 1,409 have had determinations issued, with 21 not meeting the damage threshold. 730 of them have had their remediation option determined, with 550 deemed to be Option 1, full demolition and rebuilding. A number of those not determined to be Option 1 by the Housing Agency are appealing.

The meeting was told €204,537,752 has been paid out so far in respect of 1,404 applicants.

Of the money paid out under the scheme so far, almost €185 million has been spent on remediation works, over €5,740,000 has been spent on payments under the Ancillary Grant, almost €7,700,000 on Engineer Report Fees and just over €6,178,000 on Professional Fees.

