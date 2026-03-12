Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Talking Soccer with Keith Cowan – League Of Ireland Preview

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan

It’s another big weekend of action in the SSE Airtricity League.

In the First Division, Finn Harps are up against bottom side Treaty United tomorrow evening at Finn Park after taking five points from their opening four games.

It’s a double weekend of fixtures in the Premier Division.

Derry City are at home to Shelbourne tomorrow night which is followed by a trip to the capital to face St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday evening.

The Candy Stripes sit in fourth spot in the standings after going down 1-0 to Champions Shamrock Rovers last time out.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan looked ahead to the weekend’s games with Mark Gallagher on this week’s The Score programme…

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 287 – Mairtin Kelly’s new departure in a consultancy and advisory role

12 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, March 12th

12 March 2026
Photo: James Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minster McConalogue seeks urgent HSE meeting over Buncrana Community Hospital delay

12 March 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Deaths of two men in Garvaghy not treated as suspicious

12 March 2026
