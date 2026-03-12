Talking Soccer with Keith Cowan – League Of Ireland Preview

It’s another big weekend of action in the SSE Airtricity League.

In the First Division, Finn Harps are up against bottom side Treaty United tomorrow evening at Finn Park after taking five points from their opening four games.

It’s a double weekend of fixtures in the Premier Division.

Derry City are at home to Shelbourne tomorrow night which is followed by a trip to the capital to face St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday evening.

The Candy Stripes sit in fourth spot in the standings after going down 1-0 to Champions Shamrock Rovers last time out.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan looked ahead to the weekend’s games with Mark Gallagher on this week’s The Score programme…