The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 12/03/2026

Welcome to the podcast. Today’s show covers a broad spectrum of local issues, from long-awaited infrastructure developments and festive preparations to a deeply moving look back at one of the region’s most significant tragedies.

Morning Headlines: A Look at the Papers

Greg begins the morning with a comprehensive review of the national and local papers, setting the stage for the day’s discussions on health, housing, and the economy in the North West.

Strabane’s Transformation: £7m Regeneration Update

We hear from Tony Monaghan, Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Regeneration Officer. Work is set to commence this May on a major £7 million public realm scheme aimed at revitalizing Strabane town centre. Tony outlines how the project will transform the streetscape and confirms that upcoming information sessions at Strabane Library will give local businesses and residents a first-hand look at the plans.

Buncrana Community Hospital: Further Delays Spark Outrage

Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD joins the show to discuss the latest setback for the Buncrana Community Hospital project. Initially expected to begin last year, construction has now been pushed back to the third quarter of 2026. Deputy Mac Lochlainn shares his frustration over the “kicking the can down the road” approach and highlights the urgent need for increased bed capacity in Inishowen.

St. Patrick’s Day in Letterkenny: A Call to Businesses

With March 17th fast approaching, Letterkenny Chamber CEO Toni Forrester provides an update on the town’s parade plans. Entertainment is set to begin at 1:00 PM with the main parade kicking off at 3:00 PM. Toni issues a final call for local businesses, schools, and community groups to enter a float and be part of one of the county’s largest celebrations.

Louise James: 10 Years Since the Buncrana Pier Tragedy

In a powerful and emotional interview, we speak with Louise James as we approach the 10th anniversary of the Buncrana Pier tragedy. Louise reflects on the decade since she lost five members of her family—her partner Sean, sons Mark and Evan, mother Ruth, and sister Jodie Lee. She discusses her journey of resilience, the support of the community, and how she continues to navigate life after such unimaginable loss.

Coming Up on Business Matters

Finally, Chris Ashmore joins Greg to preview this week’s Business Matters podcast.