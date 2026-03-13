Strabane Lifford Half Marathon promises runners an unforgettable race day experience

Runners considering taking part in the 2026 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon are being urged to act now to seal their place after race organisers Derry City and Strabane District Council revealed there are less than 500 places remaining for the event on Sunday May 17th.

The 11th edition of the cross border event was formally launched this week at the course finish line on the Melvin Running Track by Mayor of Derry and Strabane Councillor Ruairí McHugh.

Registrations opened before Christmas and the public have backed it in huge numbers with Council revealing that over 1,000 places have already been snapped up and the remaining places are expected to sell out soon after this weekend’s Walled City Ten Miler event in Derry.

“The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon is one of the most sought after races in the local athletics calendar and the feedback from runners last year was that they loved the new spectator friendly, faster course,” said Mayor McHugh.

“The atmosphere out on the course is a wonderful showcase of the strong community spirit that exists in the District and the redesigned route that was debuted last year allowed crowds to catch several glimpses of the runners as they made their way around the town.

“Whether you’re an experienced athlete, part of a relay team, or taking on the challenge for the first time, I would encourage everyone to seal your spot now as it will sell out in the coming weeks.”

The race will again start outside the Alley Theatre and finish on the track at the Melvin Sports Complex, taking runners through Strabane town centre, Lifford, Clady, the Strabane bridges and Ballycolman.

It will again feature three race categories: Half Marathon, Wheelchair Half Marathon and Three Person Relay.

Catherine Ashford, Festival and Events Officer at Council, said they fully expect the race to sell out well in advance of race day.

“Demand for places in athletics events is at an all time high and the atmosphere and favourable course means the Strabane Lifford is a firm favourite with runners.

“There is a thriving running scene in Strabane and the Finn Valley area and we already have a huge entry from local clubs.

“We are planning a number of additional features to add to runners experience this year, such as the option of an Itab engraving of your name and time on your medal and a pb bell at the finish line.

“It’s always a competitive race at the elite end of the field but it is equally popular with novice and half marathon first timers so it is truly an event for all.”

All entrants must be 17 or over on race day, while relay participants must be 15 or over.

Every runner will receive an event t shirt and finishers medal.

Entries for the relay, wheelchair and full Half Marathon are available now at: www.derrystrabane.com/slhm

Registration will close when the event sells out.

Anyone with queries about the event can contact the organisers at halfmarathon@derrystrabane.com or by calling 028 71 253 253.