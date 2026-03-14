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Ireland claim Triple Crown and keep Six Nations dream alive with win over Scots

Photo: Irish Rugby on X

Ireland have won the Triple Crown and kept their Six Nations Championship hopes alive thanks to a 42-21 win over Scotland at The Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

Alex McDonald was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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