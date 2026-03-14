Ireland claim Triple Crown and keep Six Nations dream alive with win over Scots

Ireland have won the Triple Crown and kept their Six Nations Championship hopes alive thanks to a 42-21 win over Scotland at The Aviva Stadium this afternoon.
Alex McDonald was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…
Ireland have won the Triple Crown and kept their Six Nations Championship hopes alive thanks to a 42-21 win over Scotland at The Aviva Stadium this afternoon.
Alex McDonald was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland