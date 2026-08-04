Pipeline across Gaoth Dobhair Bay set to be replaced as plans to restore long-term water supply on Gola Island progress

Uisce Eireann has confirmed that major works to secure long-term water supply on Gola Island are progressing.

Works that involve the replacement of approximately 2.7km of pipeline across Gaoth Dobhair Bay are set to commence in the coming weeks.

Customers are not expected to have any disruption to water supply during the works, as the temporary supply currently in place will remain operational until the new pipeline is connected.

The update has been warmly welcomed by Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig: