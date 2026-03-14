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Taoiseach arrives in the US for annual St. Patrick’s Day visit

It’ll be difficult for Micheál Martin to predict what the US President will speak about during their meeting next week, according to a former Taoiseach.

The Taoiseach has touched down in Pennsylvania today for his annual St Patrick’s Day visit to the US.

He will then later travel to Washington DC, where he will gift Donald Trump a bowl of shamrock on March 17th.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Micheál Martin said he hopes to highlight trade and investment between the two countries.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says President Trump is known for going off-topic during his meetings:

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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