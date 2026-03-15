Legendary boxing coach Tommy Stewart passes away

The death has taken place of one of the founding members of Raphoe Boxing Club – Coach Tommy Stewart.

Tommy is a former President of Donegal Boxing Board & also coached at International level with the Northern Ireland and Ireland boxing teams.

The Strabane native also travelled overseas with Raphoe Boxing Club and was a well-known & respected boxing coach throughout the country.

He coached Danny Ryan throughout his amateur & professional career bringing back multiple Ulster & Irish titles & attended multi-nation tournaments throughout the world.

Tommy was a highly respected coach within the boxing circle – he was also a past coach with Oakleaf Boxing Club in Derry & Ventures Boxing Club in Strabane back in the 1980’s.

We send our condolences to Tommy’s wife Patricia, daughter Tracy, son-in-law Kevin & his grandsons.