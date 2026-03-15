People Before Profit TD slams Taoiseach’s decision to meeting with President Trump

Micheál Martin is facing criticism for going through with his meeting with Donald Trump despite the war in the Middle East.

The Taoiseach will attend the annual White House St Patrick’s Day reception in Washington DC on Tuesday.

The US President will be handed a bowl of shamrock before an official sit-down meeting with Micheál Martin.

The government insists the meeting is important to maintain good economic relationships with the States.

However, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett says it’s ridiculous the meeting is going ahead: