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All flights between Dublin and Dubai suspended

All flights between Dublin and Dubai have been suspended.

Flights were grounded at Dubai International Airport after a drone hit a nearby fuel tank this morning.

Emirates say it expects to operate a limited schedule after 10am local time – but its four flights to and from Ireland today remain suspended, according to Dublin Airport.

It also says a Dubai-bound flight which left Dublin last night has safely returned after diverting mid-route due to the partial closure of airspace in the UAE.

The plane, carrying 172 passengers, was flying over Egypt at the time and landed back in Dublin at around 7 o’clock this morning.

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