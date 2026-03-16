Busy week for Arranmore RNLI

The volunteer crew of Arranmore RNLI experienced one of its busiest weeks of the year last week.

The first call came on Sunday 8 March at 7.37 at the request of Malin Head Coast Guard, to assist with a medical evacuation from the island.

On Saturday 14th, the crew was called out twice to assist with further medical evacuations, and yesterday, they were asked to bring the NOWDOC doctor on call to the island.

Coxswain Kieran O’Donnell said ‘ The nature of our service means we can be requested to a call for assistance any time day or night and as an emergency service the crew are ready to respond at a moment’s notice. From the time our pagers go off we can be on board the lifeboat within 10-12 minutes. My thanks to all the volunteer crew for their willingness, dedication and professionalism in answering the call to launch without hesitation.

I would like to wish everybody a safe St. Patrick’s Day and if you do see someone in difficulty on the water please dial 999/112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’