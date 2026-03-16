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Donegal athlete part of world record breaking relay team

A Donegal athlete was part of the 4×200 metres mixed relay team that set a new world record at the National Indoor Arena in Athlone.

Tir Chonaill AC’s Shane Toolan (second from left) helped the Irish O65 mixed relay team to set a new age group world record at the National Master Indoor Championships.

Toolan was joined by Edel Maguire, Shane Sheridan and Deirdre McFerran, who stopped the clock in 2:00.85 at TUS in Athlone.

The time edged the quartet past the previous best, the 2:00.93 set by Sweden’s Ottosson, Tolfes, Cocke and Pilgard in Gothenburg back in January.

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