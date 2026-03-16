Works to begin on the installation of EV charging points in Derry City and Strabane District

Works on the installation of new electric vehicle charging points will begin this week as part of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s On-Street Residential Charge Point Scheme.

Local EV infrastructure specialists ‘Weev’ have been appointed to supply, connect, and operate the charge points included in the wider regional rollout.

The initiative specifically targets residents who lack private driveways or off-street parking.

By placing chargers in a strategic mix of on-street locations and Council-owned car parks, the scheme removes one of the primary barriers to EV ownership for local households.

WEEV will begin fitting the chargers at several locations in Derry starting this week.

Work is expected to commence at 7.30am each morning, with crews operating on-site for approximately three days at each location, that includes Lincoln Court, on Wednesday, Old Library Trust Car Park on Thursday, and Shantallow Library on Friday.

Pending the progress of the initial sites, works are tentatively scheduled for the week commencing 23rd March at other locations across the Council area, including Spencer Road, Spring Hill, Irish Street and Meeting House Lane while scheduling for Fahan Street and Bishop Street will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh says the project is a vital component of the council’s sustainability and climate action goals, helping them collectively contribute to regional efforts to meet Net Zero by 2050.