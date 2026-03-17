Derry City draw at St Pats

There was a full fixture schedule in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division in Monday night.

It finished 0-0 in the game between Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United.

The North Dublin derby between Shelbourne and Bohemians also finished scoreless.

Second placed St. Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City could not be separated as they played out a 0-0 draw.

Thats now two wins, two draws and three defeats for Derry who sit 6th in the table nine points of the leaders Bohs.

Dundalk beat Sligo Rovers. A Daryl Horgan penalty secured three points for them.

While there was plenty of goals in the game between Galway United and Waterford as Galway won 4-2.

A Kristopher Twardek double, a David Hurley penalty and Frantz Pierrot’s first goal for the club put the Westerners in front.

Waterford’s goals came through Padraig Amond and an unfortunate Gianfranco Facchineri own goa