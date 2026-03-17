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Doagh Famine Village reopens one year after major fire

Doagh Famine Village has officially reopened almost a year after a major fire destroyed several buildings.

The blaze broke out on May 3rd last year, where a safe house displaying information on the peace process was destroyed in the fire as well as items relating to the Travelling community.

Emergency services attended the fire and foul play was ruled out by Gardaí.

The newly renovated village features traditional cottages, eviction scenes and a storytelling theatre, where visitors can hear about Irish wakes and poitín.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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