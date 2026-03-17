SMART project will benefit rural communities in Sperrins and Strabane – Leonard

A Derry City and Strabane District Councillor says the €4.9 million SMART Village Network Project will bring particular benefit to rural communities in the Sperrin and Strabane areas.

The project is a €4.9m cross-border, PEACEPLUS-funded initiative, led by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council, aimed at transforming 12 rural community facilities into digital hubs up until June 2029.

The six Donegal hubs are in Buncrana, Gaoth Dobhair, Carrigart, the Twin Towns, Termon and Greencastle.

The hubs being supported in the Derry/Strabane area will be in Plumbridge, Park Village, Claudy, Castlederg, Newtownstewart and Eglinton.

Cllr Fergal Leonard says as they prepare to extend, a lot was learned from Donegal………