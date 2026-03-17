Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

SMART project will benefit rural communities in Sperrins and Strabane – Leonard

A Derry City and Strabane District Councillor says the €4.9 million SMART Village Network Project will bring particular benefit to rural communities in the Sperrin and Strabane areas.

The project is a €4.9m cross-border, PEACEPLUS-funded initiative, led by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council, aimed at transforming 12 rural community facilities into digital hubs up until June 2029.

The six Donegal hubs are in Buncrana, Gaoth Dobhair, Carrigart, the Twin Towns, Termon and Greencastle.

The hubs being supported in the Derry/Strabane area will be in Plumbridge, Park Village, Claudy, Castlederg, Newtownstewart and Eglinton.

Cllr  Fergal Leonard says as they prepare to extend, a lot was learned from Donegal………

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

SMART
News, Top Stories

SMART project will benefit rural communities in Sperrins and Strabane – Leonard

17 March 2026
fuel petrol
News

Doherty to move motion seeking action on fuel prices tomorrow

17 March 2026
RSA Simulator
News, Top Stories

Road Safety Awareness Week at Donegal ATU campus hailed a success

17 March 2026
Arranmore RNLI
News

Busy week for Arranmore RNLI

16 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

SMART
News, Top Stories

SMART project will benefit rural communities in Sperrins and Strabane – Leonard

17 March 2026
fuel petrol
News

Doherty to move motion seeking action on fuel prices tomorrow

17 March 2026
RSA Simulator
News, Top Stories

Road Safety Awareness Week at Donegal ATU campus hailed a success

17 March 2026
Arranmore RNLI
News

Busy week for Arranmore RNLI

16 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday March 16th

16 March 2026
oil spill pic
News

Oil spill on the R238 between Burnfoot and Buncrana

16 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube