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Widow of Teebane Massacre denied victim payment

The widow of Cecil Caldwell, one of eight men killed in the 1992 Teebane massacre near Omagh, has been denied a payment by the Victims’ Payments Board.

After an initial rejection in 2023 and a partial appeal in 2024, a Review Panel in last month reversed the appeal, ruling Mrs Caldwell ineligible.

Ulster Human Rights Watch called the decision a “terrible injustice” and urged the Government to amend the regulations to ensure fair access for innocent victims.

Mrs Caldwell described the process as “intrusive, insensitive and bureaucratic,” saying it has been “hugely upsetting” for her and her family.

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