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Senator Boyle pushes emergency fuel support for farmers and fishers

Senator Manus Boyle says climbing fuel prices are hitting Irish farmers and fishers hard.

Government talks are underway this weekend on emergency fuel subsidies, which are to be announced on Tuesday in the Dáil.

The Donegal Senator has been in discussions with Agriculture and Marine Minister Martin Heydon, urging targeted supports for the fishing fleet, farms, and the livelihoods that depend on them.

Senator Boyle says a satisfactory outcome in the coming days is crucial to keep these vital sectors operational:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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