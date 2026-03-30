Donegal players named on Ireland side for Polish double header

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Head Coach Carla Ward has named a 24-player squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup European Qualifiers double-header against Poland.

Donegal players Amber Barrett, Tyler Toland and Anna Patton are included as Ireland first travel to Gdansk on Tuesday, April 14 with the crucial fixture at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, April 18.

Bohemians’ teenager Aoibhe Brennan receives a first senior call-up while Lily Agg and Jess Ziu are back from injury.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad – Poland Double-Header

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton FC), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Sunderland).

Defenders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal FC), Anna Patten (Aston Villa FC), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Jessie Stapleton (Nottingham Forest – loan), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Liverpool), Tyler Toland (Durham), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lily Agg (Durham), Aoibhe Brennan (Bohemians).

Forwards: Saoirse Noonan (Celtic FC), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Leanne Kiernan (Nottingham Forest – loan), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Kyra Carusa (Kansas City Current – loan), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg).

FIXTURE DETAILS

Poland vs. Republic of Ireland

FIFA Women’s World Cup European Qualifier

Tuesday, April 14 | Gdansk Stadium | 5pm (Irish Time)

Republic of Ireland vs. Poland

FIFA Women’s World Cup European Qualifier

Saturday, April 18 | Aviva Stadium | 3pm