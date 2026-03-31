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Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, March 31st

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, March 31st

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Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, March 31st

31 March 2026
ESB Lurgybrack
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740 without power in Letterkenny

31 March 2026
Wheel Chair,
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Less than 1% of provisional Wheelchair Accessible Grant offers go to Donegal

31 March 2026
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IFA pushes for dog owner accountability in sheep attacks

31 March 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, March 31st

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Less than 1% of provisional Wheelchair Accessible Grant offers go to Donegal

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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